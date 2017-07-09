(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ride the Okinawa AMBUS Radio Story

    Ride the Okinawa AMBUS Radio Story

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.07.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested Lead:

    Petty Officer Richard Doolin shines a Pacific Spotlight on an aerospace medical technician who rides the AMBUS.

    Suggested Tag:

    The aerospace medical technicians of the 18th Aerospace Medicine Squadron are on call 24-hours a day, 365 days a year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2017
    Date Posted: 09.12.2017 02:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49373
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104827811.mp3
    Length: 00:01:14
    Composer MC1 Richard Doolin
    Year 2017
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ride the Okinawa AMBUS Radio Story, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    LCU
    U.S. Army
    97TH Transportation Company
    All Hands Magazine
    AFN Okinawa
    AFN Pacific
    18th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
    18th Dental Squadron
    18th Medical Support Squadron
    1-1 ADA
    18TH Medical Operations Squadron
    7th Transportation Brigade-Expiditionary
    U.S.Forces Korea
    U.S. Navy 18TH Air Wing U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT