(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A Remembrance Run on Kadena Air Base Honors the Events of September 11, 2001

    A Remembrance Run on Kadena Air Base Honors the Events of September 11, 2001

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.11.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Averi Coppa 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    We take lessons from history and us them to grow as people. Marine Corporal Averi Coppa tells us about a 5K and 10K run that was held on Kadena Air Base to remember and respect the people involved with the tragedy on September 11th, 2001.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 09.12.2017 00:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49372
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104827606.mp3
    Length: 00:01:26
    Year 2017
    Genre News Story
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Remembrance Run on Kadena Air Base Honors the Events of September 11, 2001, by Cpl Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    Cause
    9/11
    Charity
    Run
    AFN Okinawa
    Never Forget
    AFN Pacific
    eptember 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT