We take lessons from history and us them to grow as people. Marine Corporal Averi Coppa tells us about a 5K and 10K run that was held on Kadena Air Base to remember and respect the people involved with the tragedy on September 11th, 2001.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2017 00:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49372
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104827606.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News Story
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Remembrance Run on Kadena Air Base Honors the Events of September 11, 2001, by Cpl Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
