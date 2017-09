Soldiers Radio News

PRESIDENT TRUMP REMEMBERS 9/11 FROM THE PENTAGON AND RAPID TRIDENT 2017 BEGINS IN YAVORIV, UKRAINE.



ADDRESSING VICTIM’S FAMILY MEMBERS OF THE 9/11 TERRORIST ATTACKS FROM THE PENTAGON, PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP REFLECTS ON THE IMPACT AND ENCOURAGES STRENGTH.



“TODAY OUR ENTIRE NATION GRIEVES WITH YOU, BUT NO FORCE CAN EVER TAKE AWAY YOUR MEMORIES, DIMINISH YOUR LOVE, OR BREAK YOUR WILL TO ENDURE AND CARRY ON, AND GO FORWARD.”



SPEAKING TO SERVICEMEMBERS FROM 14 NATIONS NEAR YAVORIV UKRAINE, COMMANDER OF THE JOINT MULTINATIONAL TRAINING GROUP, COLONEL DAVID JORDAN, PREPARES THE ASSEMBLY FOR THE RAPID TRIDENT EXERCISE.



“I ENCOURAGE ALL OF YOU, EVERY SOLDIER HERE, TO USE THIS EXERCISE AS AN OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE CALCULATED RISKS, DEVELOP CREATIVE SOLUTIONS, AND STRETCH YOURSELVES BOTH PHYSICALLY AND MENTALLY TO ACCOMPLISH THE MISSION.”



