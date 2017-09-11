Today's stories: The 45th Space Wing successfully launched a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Also, Air Force senior leaders from Headquarters Air Force and major commands will visit multiple locations in the Arctic region to better understand the challenges of operating in the region.
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 September 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
