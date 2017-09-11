(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 September 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 11 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The 45th Space Wing successfully launched a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. Also, Air Force senior leaders from Headquarters Air Force and major commands will visit multiple locations in the Arctic region to better understand the challenges of operating in the region.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2017
    Date Posted: 09.11.2017 13:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 September 2017 B, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRN
    SpaceX
    45th Space Wing
    Falcon 9
    arctic visit

