    Orient Shield 17 Opening Ceremony

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    09.11.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Building strong relationships with partner nations is a key objective for the US military. Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath reports from Japan where soldiers of both nations took the first step towards that goal.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2017
    Date Posted: 09.11.2017 19:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Orient Shield 17 Opening Ceremony, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    JGSDF
    USARJ
    STARTEX
    Orient Shield 17

