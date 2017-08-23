The Pillars 16 - Interview with Chaplain Assistant

JOINT BASE LANGLEY - EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES 08.23.2017 Courtesy Audio 25th Air Force

Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," by interviewing their new chaplain's assistant. Other podcast topics include: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation, among others. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.