    Air Force Radio News 8 September 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 8 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: The Air Force Reserve Command's 302nd Airlift Wing sent a second modular airborne fire fighting system-equipped C-130 to Fresno Air Tanker Base, California, to support ongoing aerial fire fighting efforts in the western U.S. where dry conditions, extreme heat, and lightning strikes are causing widespread forest fires.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2017
    Date Posted: 09.08.2017 08:52
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 8 September 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

