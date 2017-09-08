Today's story: The Air Force Reserve Command's 302nd Airlift Wing sent a second modular airborne fire fighting system-equipped C-130 to Fresno Air Tanker Base, California, to support ongoing aerial fire fighting efforts in the western U.S. where dry conditions, extreme heat, and lightning strikes are causing widespread forest fires.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2017 08:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49340
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104815826.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
This work, Air Force Radio News 8 September 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
