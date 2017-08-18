(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Naval Hospital Okinawa September Culture Class

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Averi Coppa 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The staff at US Naval Hospital Okinawa established a monthly Okinawan culture class at the hospital, taught by their Japanese employees. For the month of September, they learned the art of traditional Okinawan Dance.

