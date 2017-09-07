Today's story: The Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office is undergoing final launch preparations for the fifth mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2017 12:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49327
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104812030.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|80
This work, Air Force Radio News 7 September 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT