    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXV

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Ever wonder how our civil engineers train for deployments? In this episode we interview a subject matter expert on his recent trip to Germany where the CE unit underwent extensive deployment training. Also in this episode the vice wing commander calls in to talk to us as well as an important message from the clinic. Check it out!

    Date Taken: 09.06.2017
    Date Posted: 09.07.2017 09:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49317
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104811564.mp3
    Length: 00:27:40
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 16

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXV, by TSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

