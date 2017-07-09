Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia’s opening ceremony kicked off in Surabaya. U.S. Navy Captain Lex Walker, Destroyer Squadron 7 Commodore, explains the importance of the bilateral training.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2017 06:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49316
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104811284.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SURABAYA, ID
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CARAT Indonesia 2017 Opening Ceremony Radio, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT