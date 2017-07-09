(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CARAT Indonesia 2017 Opening Ceremony Radio

    CARAT Indonesia 2017 Opening Ceremony Radio

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.07.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia’s opening ceremony kicked off in Surabaya. U.S. Navy Captain Lex Walker, Destroyer Squadron 7 Commodore, explains the importance of the bilateral training.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2017
    Date Posted: 09.07.2017 06:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SURABAYA, ID 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 2017 Opening Ceremony Radio, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT
    Indonesia
    CTF 73
    Surabaya

