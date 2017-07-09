(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Griffin Harpoon Exercise

    Pacific Griffin Harpoon Exercise

    GUAM

    09.07.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    The U.S. Navy hits its target while testing combat power off the coast of Guam. Technical Sergeant Bryan Magee is on ship with the story...

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2017
    Date Posted: 09.07.2017 04:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49315
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104811145.mp3
    Length: 00:00:45
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Griffin Harpoon Exercise, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USPACOM
    U.S. Pacific Command
    Singapore
    MQ8-B Fire Scout
    Harpoon Missile
    DESRON 7
    USS Coronado
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    DMA Guam
    Defense Media Activity Guam
    TSgt Bryan Magee

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT