The U.S. Navy hits its target while testing combat power off the coast of Guam. Technical Sergeant Bryan Magee is on ship with the story...
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2017 04:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49315
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104811145.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Griffin Harpoon Exercise, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT