Service members train for disaster relief in Japan and Defense innovation leaders meet on Yokota.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2017 02:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49314
|Filename:
|1709/DOD_104811090.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report 08 September, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT