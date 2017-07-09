(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Pacific Radio Report 08 September

    JAPAN

    09.07.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Service members train for disaster relief in Japan and Defense innovation leaders meet on Yokota.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2017
    Date Posted: 09.07.2017 02:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49314
    Filename: 1709/DOD_104811090.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, AFN Pacific Radio Report 08 September, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Disaster relief
    Kanagawa
    Defense Innovation Board
    Kanagawa Big Rescue

