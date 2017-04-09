(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwakuni residents attended Workshop for Japanese Disaster Preparedness (Radio)

    Iwakuni residents attended Workshop for Japanese Disaster Preparedness (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.04.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Sara Abrego 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Residents from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni attended the Workshop for Japanese Disaster Preparedness. Marine Corporal Sara Abrego participated to learn how to prepare for and respond to earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons or landslides.

    For more information on emergency procedures on base contact Iwakuni Weather Services Branch or Yamaguchi Prefecture Disaster Prevention and Crisis Management Section.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2017
    Date Posted: 09.06.2017 23:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49297
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104804650.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni residents attended Workshop for Japanese Disaster Preparedness (Radio), by Cpl Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    weather
    Japan
    firefighter
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    flooding
    typhoon
    United States Marine Corps
    earthquakes
    US Marine
    foreign nationals
    Iwakuni
    San Bernardino
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    readiness
    high definition
    emergency
    Preston
    MARFORPAC
    natural disaster
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Yamaguchi
    TCCOR
    tsunamis
    Iwakuni rescue
    Samuel Gutierrez
    Ted Swieczkowski

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT