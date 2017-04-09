Residents from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni attended the Workshop for Japanese Disaster Preparedness. Marine Corporal Sara Abrego participated to learn how to prepare for and respond to earthquakes, tsunamis, typhoons or landslides.
For more information on emergency procedures on base contact Iwakuni Weather Services Branch or Yamaguchi Prefecture Disaster Prevention and Crisis Management Section.
This work, Iwakuni residents attended Workshop for Japanese Disaster Preparedness (Radio), by Cpl Sara Abrego, identified by DVIDS
