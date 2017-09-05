(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 5 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: At Joint Base San Antonio-Seguin, Texas, battlefield airmen instructors from the 350th Battlefield Airmen Training Squadron have joined in to assist airfield management operations at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Incident Support Base in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

    TAGS

    relief efforts
    AFRN
    Hurricane Harvey
    350th BATS

