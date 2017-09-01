(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 1 September 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: In response to recent North Korean provocations, Pacific Air Forces commander General Terrence O'Shaughnessy met with Japanese counterparts to reaffirm the strength of the U.S. military partnership and validate the readiness of the alliance.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 1 September 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    North Korea
    JASDF
    AFRN
    General O'Shaughnessy

