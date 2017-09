Soldiers Radio News

348TH ARMY RESERVE TRANSPORTATION BATTALION PROVIDES AID TO HURRICANE HARVEY SURVIVORS.



KAYLA CAIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



ASSISTING RESIDENTS OF THE GREATER HOUSTON AREA IN THE AFTERMATH OF HURRICANE HARVEY HAS BECOME THE FOCUS FOR THE ARMY RESERVE 348TH TRANSPORTATI0N BATTALION, INCLUDING STAFF SERGEANT DEVIN MAYES, WHO LAYS OUT ONE PART OF THEIR MISSION.



“TODAY THE 348TH, WE’VE GOTTEN TOGETHER WITH THE COMMUNITY TO PASS OUT WATER AND FOOD TO DIFFERENT AREAS.”



DESCRIBING THE CONTINUING RECOVERY MISSION, STAFF SERGEANT MAYES EXPLAINS HOW THE 348TH TRANSPORATION BATTALION'S ACTIONS HAVE HELPED THOSE AFFECTED BY THE STORM.



“THE PAST COUPLE DAYS HAS BEEN PRETTY MUCH NONSTOP, RUNNING A LOT OF DAYTIME MISSIONS, FROM GOING OUT AND RETRIEVING A FEW PEOPLE THAT HAVE BEEN STRANDED OR DISPLACED. I FEEL VERY PROUD TO BE ABLE TO SUPPORT AND ASSIST MY COMMUNITY IN SUCH A TIME OF TRAGEDY LIKE THIS.”



