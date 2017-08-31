(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 31 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: The U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Aircraft, joined U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers for the first time in a sequenced bilateral mission with Japan and Republic of Korea aircraft in Northeast Asia, Wednesday.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2017
    Date Posted: 08.31.2017 14:28
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 31 August 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    USMC
    B-1B Lancer
    Republic of Korea
    USAF
    F-35B
    Lightning II
    AFRN

