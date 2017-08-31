Today's story: The U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II Aircraft, joined U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers for the first time in a sequenced bilateral mission with Japan and Republic of Korea aircraft in Northeast Asia, Wednesday.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2017 14:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49251
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104788416.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|3
This work, Air Force Radio News 31 August 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT