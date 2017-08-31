On this Radio Report The Secretary of Defense and The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff meet with the republic of Korea's Minister of National Defense, and The Royal Thai and U.S. Navies board a suspicious ship.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2017 02:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49244
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104786699.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report, August 31st, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT