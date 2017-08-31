(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report, August 31st

    JAPAN

    08.31.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    On this Radio Report The Secretary of Defense and The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff meet with the republic of Korea's Minister of National Defense, and The Royal Thai and U.S. Navies board a suspicious ship.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2017
    Date Posted: 08.31.2017 02:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49244
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104786699.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report, August 31st, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    VBSS
    Navy
    SECDEF Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

    • LEAVE A COMMENT