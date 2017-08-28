Suggested lead:
Don’t have plans for Labor Day weekend? Petty officer Richard Doolin talked with people around Okinawa to see how they planned to spend their off time.
Suggested tag:
Labor Day honors the American labor movement, and the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws and well-being of the U.S.A.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2017 22:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49241
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104785103.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hey, Hey, It's Labor Day in Okinawa, 2017, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT