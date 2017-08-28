(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hey, Hey, It's Labor Day in Okinawa, 2017

    Hey, Hey, It's Labor Day in Okinawa, 2017

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested lead:
    Don’t have plans for Labor Day weekend? Petty officer Richard Doolin talked with people around Okinawa to see how they planned to spend their off time.

    Suggested tag:
    Labor Day honors the American labor movement, and the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, laws and well-being of the U.S.A.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hey, Hey, It's Labor Day in Okinawa, 2017, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

