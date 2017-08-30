(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News B 30 August 2017

    UNITED STATES

    08.30.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: Member's of the 136th Airlift Wing, out of Fort Worth, Texas, sent the first wave of C-130s to Galveston, Texas, to fly out victims of Hurricane Harvey.

    ANG
    Texas
    136th Airlift Wing
    AFRN
    Hurricane Harvey

