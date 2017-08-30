Today's story: Member's of the 136th Airlift Wing, out of Fort Worth, Texas, sent the first wave of C-130s to Galveston, Texas, to fly out victims of Hurricane Harvey.
This work, Air Force Radio News B 30 August 2017, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
