(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Air Force assumes lead of NATO Baltic Air Policing mission

    U.S. Air Force assumes lead of NATO Baltic Air Policing mission

    SIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    08.30.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Elizabeth Taranto 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, NATO Allied Air Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe commander, expresses his thanks to the men and women of the Polish air force during the official Baltic Air Policing hand-over, take-over ceremony at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Aug. 30, 2017. The U.S. Air Force assumed control of Baltic Air Policing operations from the Polish air force to protect the sovereign skies above the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2017
    Date Posted: 08.30.2017 13:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49235
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104782901.mp3
    Length: 00:27:36
    Year 2017
    Location: SIAULIAI, LT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force assumes lead of NATO Baltic Air Policing mission, by SrA Elizabeth Taranto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    BAP2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT