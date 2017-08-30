U.S. Air Force assumes lead of NATO Baltic Air Policing mission

U.S. Air Force Gen. Tod D. Wolters, NATO Allied Air Command and U.S. Air Forces in Europe commander, expresses his thanks to the men and women of the Polish air force during the official Baltic Air Policing hand-over, take-over ceremony at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Aug. 30, 2017. The U.S. Air Force assumed control of Baltic Air Policing operations from the Polish air force to protect the sovereign skies above the Baltic region. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew)
