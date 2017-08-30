Today's story: 48th Fighter Wing Vice Commander, Col John Kent talks about the unit's recent deployment to Lithuania to take over the Baltic Air Policing Mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2017 13:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49234
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104782795.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|53
This work, Air Force Radio News A 30 August 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT