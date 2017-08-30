(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni Marines clean Japanese beach (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.30.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marines and sailors headed to Yuu Beach with the Single Marine Program to catch more than some sun and surf. Marine Corporal Kate Busto hopped along for the ride to find out how volunteering by cleaning up the beach impacts service members. This story contains soundbites from Cpl. Andrew King, Detroit, Michigan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2017
    Date Posted: 08.30.2017 03:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49229
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104780612.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Marines clean Japanese beach (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

