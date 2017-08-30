Marines and sailors headed to Yuu Beach with the Single Marine Program to catch more than some sun and surf. Marine Corporal Kate Busto hopped along for the ride to find out how volunteering by cleaning up the beach impacts service members. This story contains soundbites from Cpl. Andrew King, Detroit, Michigan.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2017 03:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49229
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104780612.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Iwakuni Marines clean Japanese beach (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT