(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News A 29 August 2017

    Air Force Radio News A 29 August 2017

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson addressed JAG Corps Airmen at the 2017 Horizons Summer Conference in Falls Church, Virginia. Also, Exercise Tropic ACE kicks off at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2017
    Date Posted: 08.29.2017 15:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49222
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104777938.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 22

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News A 29 August 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    JAG
    SECAF
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    AFRN
    Horizons Summer Conference
    Tropic ACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT