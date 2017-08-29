(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: More Airmen from around the U.S. are headed to Texas to assist with rescue and recovery efforts, during Hurricane Harvey. Also, Commander of Air Force Space Command, General Jay Raymond spoke at the Air Force Association Lance P. Sijan Chapter’s Multi-Domain Command and Control Symposium.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 August 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFA
    AFSPC
    AFRN
    General Raymond
    Hurricane Harvey

