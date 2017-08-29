On this Pacific Radio Report, the U.S. and Japan conduct missile defense training, and soldiers in Japan gear up for an exercise.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2017 03:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49205
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104775449.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report 29 August, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT