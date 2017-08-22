Commanding General of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/U.S. Army Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT) Lieutenant General James Dickinson visits the THAAD Battery on Guam as part of his battlefield circulation in the Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2017 19:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49182
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104768001.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LtGen Dickinson visits THAAD on Guam (RADIO), by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT