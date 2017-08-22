(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    LtGen Dickinson visits THAAD on Guam (RADIO)

    GUAM

    08.22.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Commanding General of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command/U.S. Army Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT) Lieutenant General James Dickinson visits the THAAD Battery on Guam as part of his battlefield circulation in the Pacific.

