(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report 25 August 2017

    Pacific Radio Report 25 August 2017

    JAPAN

    08.24.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    US Army aviation takes to the skies and tsunami preparedness on Okinawa

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2017
    Date Posted: 08.24.2017 01:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49155
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104757378.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2017
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report 25 August 2017, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    helicopters
    tsunami
    Army aviation
    Averi Coppa
    AFN Pacific Radio Report
    Jonathan Pearson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT