Date Taken: 08.24.2017 Date Posted: 08.24.2017 01:13 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 49155 Filename: 1708/DOD_104757378.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2017 Location: JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Radio Report 25 August 2017, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.