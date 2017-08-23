Today's stories: 33rd MXS Airmen mentor Sailors from the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln on Aerospace Ground Equipment training. Also, 10 teams of Civil Engineers compete in the Prime BEEF Challenge at Ellsworth AFB, S.D.
This work, Air Force Radio News A 23 August 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
