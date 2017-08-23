(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News A 23 August 2017

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: 33rd MXS Airmen mentor Sailors from the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln on Aerospace Ground Equipment training. Also, 10 teams of Civil Engineers compete in the Prime BEEF Challenge at Ellsworth AFB, S.D.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2017
    Date Posted: 08.23.2017 14:38
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News A 23 August 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Prime BEEF
    AGE
    F-35C
    AFRN
    33rd MXS

    • LEAVE A COMMENT