    Air Force Radio News 23 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The Desert Defender Ground Combat Readiness Training Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, recently graduated its first joint service class of Airman and Sailors. Also, Chief of Staff of the Air Force General David Goldfein stops by Ramstein Air Base's commissary to bag groceries.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Ramstein
    Desert Defender
    AFRN
    General David Goldfein
    DDGCRTC

