(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    THE IWAKUNI SANDLOT: American, Japanese students play friendly baseball game (Radio)

    THE IWAKUNI SANDLOT: American, Japanese students play friendly baseball game (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.23.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Katelynn Busto 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni junior high students caught some sun, baseballs and an opportunity to compete against local Japanese students in a friendly baseball tournament. Marine Corporal Kate Busto took to the diamond to find out who won the tournament. This story includes soundbites from Stephanie Brown.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2017
    Date Posted: 08.22.2017 19:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49138
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104751361.mp3
    Length: 00:01:05
    Year 2017
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, THE IWAKUNI SANDLOT: American, Japanese students play friendly baseball game (Radio), by Cpl Katelynn Busto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    baseball
    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    tournament
    Iwakuni
    Navy
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    US Marines
    US Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    friendly
    Stephanie Brown
    junior high
    Yamaguchi
    Saeki
    Okayama
    Hiroshima Minami
    Iwakuni All-Stars
    Jacob Shadle

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT