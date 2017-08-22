(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 August 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 22 August 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson and Chief of Staff of the Air Force General David Goldfein visit Airmen in Southwest Asia to discuss top priorities for the future of the Air Force. Also, a fallen Airman has a highway dedicated in his honor.

