Today's story: The Air Force awards two contracts for a new intercontinental ballistic missile weapon system to Boeing Company and Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2017 14:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49124
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104750441.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, Air Force Radio News 22 August 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT