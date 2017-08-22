Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Johnathan Smith with your Marine Minute.



Secretary of Defense,Jim Mattis, issued a statement on the South Asia Strategy August 21st after receiving the presidents strategic guidance. Mattis has directed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to make preparations to carry out the president’s strategy. Mattis will be in consultation with the Secretary General of NATO and our allies-several of which have also committed to increasing their troop numbers. Together, they will assist the Afghan Security forces to destroy the terrorist hub.



Also in the Corps,

Assault Amphibian Battalions across the Marine Corps are now beginning to receive upgrades to their mine clearance capabilities. The system being upgraded, the MK-154, have been re-engineered with new hydraulic and electrical systems making them safer, more reliable and cheaper to maintain. There are 47 systems currently being implemented with the rest expected to be fielded by the end of the fiscal year 2018.





That's it for your Marine Minute