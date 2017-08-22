US Army Aviation Battalion Japan from Camp Zama partnered with First Battalion First Special Forces Group on Okinawa, Japan, to practice planned and unplanned airborne operation exercises.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2017 02:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49121
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104748914.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Artist
|Cpl Averi Coppa
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|News Story
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAABJ and 1-1 SFG Aviation Training, by Cpl Averi Coppa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT