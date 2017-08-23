(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report 23 August 2017

    JAPAN

    08.22.2017

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Chief of Naval Operations ADM John Richardson gives his comments on the USS McCain and first responders train on Yokota Air Base.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report 23 August 2017, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First responders
    Yokota Air Base
    USS John S McCain
    Pacific Radio Report
    ADM John Richardson

