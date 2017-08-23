Chief of Naval Operations ADM John Richardson gives his comments on the USS McCain and first responders train on Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2017 02:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49117
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104748904.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report 23 August 2017, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT