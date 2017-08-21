(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Edwards Air Force Base hosts Boeing Airlines to test out their newest airliner. Also, the Air Force's Pathfinder initiative is a total force effort that will benefit the entire Air Force.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2017
    Date Posted: 08.21.2017 09:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
    total force
    Edwards AFB
    Pathfinder
    Boeing
    BLUE
    AFRN
    Flight tests

