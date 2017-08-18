Today's Story: For the first time in 38 years, a total solar eclipse will be visible across America from coast to coast on Monday, August 21st.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2017 10:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49083
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104737236.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|26
This work, Air Force Radio News 18 August 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT