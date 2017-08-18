Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni chapel invites families and volunteers to their Vacation Bible School to make new friends and practice their faith. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk went to the chapel and was enlightened to see all the fun and activities. This story includes soundbites from Master Sgt. Creighton Scott, Houston, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2017 19:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49081
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104736670.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vacation Bible School helps create new beginnings for Iwakuni children (Radio), by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT