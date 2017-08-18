(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vacation Bible School helps create new beginnings for Iwakuni children (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.18.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni chapel invites families and volunteers to their Vacation Bible School to make new friends and practice their faith. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk went to the chapel and was enlightened to see all the fun and activities. This story includes soundbites from Master Sgt. Creighton Scott, Houston, Texas.

