    Air Force Radio News 17 August 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Officers from seven countries gathered at Rochefort Air Base France for the 23rd annual International Junior Officer Leadership Development course. Also, Colonel Scott Jones received the 2017 General Larry D. Welch-Officer Award.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2017
    Date Posted: 08.17.2017 15:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 August 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    AFRN
    IJOLD
    Rochefort AB
    Colonel Jones
    General Larry D. Welch
    Officer Award

