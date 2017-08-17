Today's stories: U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers fly a bilateral mission with two Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-15s. Also, the 489th Attack Squadron celebrates their 100 year anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2017 13:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|49069
|Filename:
|1708/DOD_104734858.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|22
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 August 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT