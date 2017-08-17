(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment participated Large Scale Exercise 2017 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, August 16th. LSE-17 is a multinational exercise, led by 2nd Marine Division, with elements from the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and II Marine Expeditionary Force, all focused on integrating capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force and coalition forces.

    Also in the news,
    The Marine Corps is currently experimenting to make 3D-printing as expeditionary as possible. The new Expeditionary Fabrication lab, also known as the X-FAB, is a self-contained, transportable additive manufacturing lab that can deploy with battalion-level Marine maintenance units.

    On this day in Marine Corps history, in 1942,
    The 2nd Marine Raider Battalion landed on Makin Island in the Pacific Ocean during the Marshall Islands Campaign of World War II.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2017
    Date Posted: 08.17.2017 10:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49067
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104734223.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    United Kingdom
    Canada
    Coalition Forces
    Deploy
    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center
    Marine Air Ground Task Force
    USMC
    France
    Makin Island
    Pacific Ocean
    Multinational Exercise
    DMA
    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    Defense Media Activity
    WWII
    California
    Amphibious
    Marine Corps
    II MEF
    Twentynine Palms
    World War II
    Marines
    Maintenance
    Training
    2nd Marine Division
    MAGTF
    2D Marines
    1942
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    3D Printing
    Pacific Campaign
    5/11 Marines
    Additive Manufacturing
    2nd Marine Raider Battalion
    DMAMAMM
    WWII Marines
    LSE-17
    Expeditionary Fabrication
    X-FAB
    Large Scale Exercise 2017
    Marshall Islands Campaign

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT