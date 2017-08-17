Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment participated Large Scale Exercise 2017 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, August 16th. LSE-17 is a multinational exercise, led by 2nd Marine Division, with elements from the United Kingdom, France, Canada, and II Marine Expeditionary Force, all focused on integrating capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force and coalition forces.



Also in the news,

The Marine Corps is currently experimenting to make 3D-printing as expeditionary as possible. The new Expeditionary Fabrication lab, also known as the X-FAB, is a self-contained, transportable additive manufacturing lab that can deploy with battalion-level Marine maintenance units.



On this day in Marine Corps history, in 1942,

The 2nd Marine Raider Battalion landed on Makin Island in the Pacific Ocean during the Marshall Islands Campaign of World War II.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.