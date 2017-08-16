(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 16 August 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 16 August 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Combat Controllers from the 321st Special Tactics Squadron land A-10s on a makeshift runway in Jagala Karavete, Estonia. Also, Air Force officials release promotion results for Staff Sergeant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2017
    Date Posted: 08.16.2017 13:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49060
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104730307.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 August 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion
    JTAC
    Estonia
    A-10
    104th
    SSgt
    CTC
    AFRN
    321st STS
    Promotion release
    Jagala
    Karavete

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT