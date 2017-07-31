(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CFAO PARTICIPATES ON CITADEL PACIFIC 2017

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Suggested lead:
    CFAO participated in Citadel pacific 2017, an annual exercise designed to enhance the training, readiness and capability of Navy Security Forces to respond to threats to navy installations and units.

    Suggested tag:
    Citadel Pacific was conducted on navy installations in Navy Region Japan, Navy Region Hawaii, Joint Region Marianas and the Singapore area.

