Air Force Radio News 14 August 2017 B

Today's stories: the 482nd Comm Squadron is working to bring cyber security to the wing level through pathfinders. Learn more about this initiative on the latest edition of BLUE on YouTube and af.mil. Also, the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group delivers 23 F/A 18C Hornet Fighter Aircraft to the Marine Corps a year ahead of schedule.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2017 12:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
