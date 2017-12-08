(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Golf Company 186th Brigade Support Battalion Round Robin

    Golf Company 186th Brigade Support Battalion Round Robin

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2017

    Audio by Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of Golf Company 186th Brigade Support Battalion, Vermont Army National Guard conduct field training. Video features soldiers learning weapons, first aid and vehicle-centered tasks. (AUDIO ONLY)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2017
    Date Posted: 08.15.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company 186th Brigade Support Battalion Round Robin, by SGT Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vermont
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Vermont Army National Guard
    172nd Public Affairs Detachment
    VTARNG Golf Company 186th Brigade Support Battalion

