    Iwakuni exercise their noncombatant evacuation operations capabilities (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.11.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Emily Kirk 

    American Forces Network Iwakuni, Japan

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni conducts a Noncombatant Operation Exercise to measure how prepared the air station is during the case of an evacuation. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk went to see the process of getting people off the base at a moment’s notice. This story includes soundbites from Lance Cpl. Ivette Walker, Chicago, Illinois.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni exercise their noncombatant evacuation operations capabilities (Radio), by Cpl Emily Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

