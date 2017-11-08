Iwakuni exercise their noncombatant evacuation operations capabilities (Radio)

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni conducts a Noncombatant Operation Exercise to measure how prepared the air station is during the case of an evacuation. Marine Corporal Emily Kirk went to see the process of getting people off the base at a moment’s notice. This story includes soundbites from Lance Cpl. Ivette Walker, Chicago, Illinois.
