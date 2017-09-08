(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Platinum Lion Overview

    Platinum Lion Overview

    BULGARIA

    08.09.2017

    Audio by Spc. Edward Salcedo 

    American Forces Network Europe

    U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 participate in Exercise Platinum Lion alongside military members from allied and partner nations at the Novo-Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Platinum lion is an annual exercise promoting stability and security in the Eastern European region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2017
    Date Posted: 08.11.2017 09:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 49004
    Filename: 1708/DOD_104710598.mp3
    Length: 00:00:53
    Year 2017
    Genre Radio
    Location: BG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Platinum Lion Overview, by SPC Edward Salcedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Bulgaria
    Marine Corps
    Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT