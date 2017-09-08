Platinum Lion Overview

U.S. Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.1 participate in Exercise Platinum Lion alongside military members from allied and partner nations at the Novo-Selo Training Area, Bulgaria. Platinum lion is an annual exercise promoting stability and security in the Eastern European region.
